Steadtrust LLC Buys 20,200 Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. $DAR

Steadtrust LLC grew its holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) by 37.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,450 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,200 shares during the period. Darling Ingredients makes up about 1.6% of Steadtrust LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Steadtrust LLC’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $2,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 0.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 48,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA raised its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA now owns 20,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 0.4% in the third quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 109,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,356,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 37.5% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 0.9% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 53,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

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Darling Ingredients Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DAR opened at $63.39 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.00 and a 12 month high of $64.90. The stock has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 162.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.86 and a 200 day moving average of $41.59.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Darling Ingredients ( NYSE:DAR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 2.36%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DAR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $59.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Darling Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $45.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.80.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Darling Ingredients

Insider Buying and Selling at Darling Ingredients

In other news, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.12, for a total transaction of $1,042,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,117,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,222,470.20. This trade represents a 1.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

(Free Report)

Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE: DAR) is a global leader in converting edible and inedible bio-nutrient streams into sustainable food, feed ingredients, renewable fuels and specialty products. Founded in 1882 and headquartered in Irving, Texas, the company builds on more than a century of experience in animal rendering and by-product recycling. Over time, Darling has expanded its capabilities beyond traditional rendering to include advanced processing technologies that support a circular economy and reduce waste from food and agricultural industries.

The company’s core operations revolve around four primary segments: Feed Ingredients & Services, Food & Nutrition, Fuel Ingredients & Services, and Specialty Ingredients.

Further Reading

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