SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XSW) Shares Up 0.7% – Here’s Why

SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XSW – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $146.18 and last traded at $145.87. 48,615 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 85,630 shares. The stock had previously closed at $144.91.

SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF Stock Down 0.5%

The business’s 50 day moving average is $151.37 and its 200-day moving average is $177.21. The firm has a market cap of $379.48 million, a P/E ratio of 30.29 and a beta of 1.18.

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Institutional Trading of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XSW. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. &PARTNERS acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $438,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 118.4% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,320 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arax Advisory Partners acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,032,000.

About SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF

The SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (XSW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of software & services companies, as defined by GICS. XSW was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

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