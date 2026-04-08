SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $132.71 and last traded at $132.71, with a volume of 98769 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $128.85.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $125.02 and a 200-day moving average of $119.02. The firm has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.91.

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Institutional Trading of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XBI. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Intesa Sanpaolo Wealth Management acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. SHP Wealth Management acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges. The Biotech Index is a modified equal weight index.

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