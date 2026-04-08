Sowell Financial Services LLC Cuts Position in Phibro Animal Health Corporation $PAHC

Sowell Financial Services LLC decreased its holdings in Phibro Animal Health Corporation (NASDAQ:PAHC – Free Report) by 17.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,084 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC owned about 0.12% of Phibro Animal Health worth $1,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Phibro Animal Health in the third quarter worth $40,000. iSAM Funds UK Ltd purchased a new position in Phibro Animal Health in the third quarter valued at about $61,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 7,671.4% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 2,685 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Phibro Animal Health in the third quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 768.2% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 4,079 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PAHC. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Phibro Animal Health in a report on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research upgraded Phibro Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $49.00 price target on Phibro Animal Health in a research report on Friday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Phibro Animal Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.50.

Phibro Animal Health Trading Up 1.3%

Phibro Animal Health stock opened at $55.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 24.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.10. Phibro Animal Health Corporation has a 52 week low of $16.16 and a 52 week high of $57.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $373.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.64 million. Phibro Animal Health had a return on equity of 38.28% and a net margin of 6.29%.Phibro Animal Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.930-3.100 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Phibro Animal Health Corporation will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phibro Animal Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 4th. Phibro Animal Health’s payout ratio is presently 21.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Phibro Animal Health news, CEO Jack Bendheim sold 7,040 shares of Phibro Animal Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total value of $369,740.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 73,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,850,766.40. The trade was a 8.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 316,472 shares of company stock valued at $15,265,419. 50.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Phibro Animal Health Profile

(Free Report)

Phibro Animal Health Corporation (NASDAQ: PAHC) is a diversified global animal health and mineral nutrition company headquartered in Teaneck, New Jersey. The company develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of pharmaceutical, mineral nutrition and performance products designed to support the health and productivity of livestock, companion animals and aquaculture species. Phibro’s portfolio includes vaccines, anti-infective therapies, coccidiostats, disinfectants, premix minerals and specialty feed additives aimed at enhancing growth, immunity and overall animal well-being.

The company operates through three principal business segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition and Performance Products.

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