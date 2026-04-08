Sowell Financial Services LLC Buys 20,147 Shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ $TQQQ

Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Free Report) by 98.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,147 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ were worth $2,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TQQQ. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Abound Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000.

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ProShares UltraPro QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of TQQQ opened at $44.15 on Wednesday. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a 52 week low of $18.55 and a 52 week high of $60.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.25 and a beta of 3.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.90 and a 200-day moving average of $51.64.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Cuts Dividend

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 25th were issued a $0.0716 dividend. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th.

(Free Report)

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments. ProShare Advisors LLC (ProShare Advisors) provides the investment advisory and management services for the Fund.

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