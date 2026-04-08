South Shore Capital Advisors Takes $1.38 Million Position in The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

South Shore Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,004 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,378,000. Home Depot accounts for about 1.0% of South Shore Capital Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HD. Silphium Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in Home Depot by 77.2% during the 3rd quarter. Silphium Asset Management Ltd now owns 13,544 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,488,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Home Depot by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,095,113 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $443,729,000 after buying an additional 3,608 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Home Depot by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 534,564 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $216,600,000 after buying an additional 12,239 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its position in Home Depot by 59.9% during the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 107,438 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $43,533,000 after buying an additional 40,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,888,000. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

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Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $318.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $316.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.09. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $315.31 and a 1-year high of $426.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $358.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $365.95.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $38.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.01 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 134.32% and a net margin of 8.60%.Home Depot’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.13 EPS. Home Depot has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.230-14.799 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were paid a $2.33 dividend. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $9.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HD. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 21st. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $413.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Friday, March 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $413.00 to $409.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $414.17.

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Key Stories Impacting Home Depot

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Insider Activity at Home Depot

In other news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 2,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.89, for a total value of $940,669.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 44,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,439,951.74. This represents a 5.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Home Depot

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc (NYSE: HD) is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot’s core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

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