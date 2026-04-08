SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) Stock Price Up 1.3% – Here’s Why

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) was up 1.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.51 and last traded at $6.79. Approximately 21,325,309 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 26,155,115 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.70.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SOUN shares. Zacks Research raised SoundHound AI from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price (down from $11.00) on shares of SoundHound AI in a research note on Friday, February 27th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on SoundHound AI from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. DA Davidson set a $14.00 target price on SoundHound AI in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised SoundHound AI to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.93.

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SoundHound AI Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -135.97 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.66 and a 200 day moving average of $11.62.

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). SoundHound AI had a negative return on equity of 3.63% and a negative net margin of 8.71%.The firm had revenue of $55.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. SoundHound AI’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other SoundHound AI news, insider James Ming Hom sold 31,019 shares of SoundHound AI stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.79, for a total transaction of $210,619.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 772,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,244,351.56. The trade was a 3.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Keyvan Mohajer sold 124,510 shares of SoundHound AI stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.79, for a total value of $845,422.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,073,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,080,945.83. This trade represents a 5.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 337,649 shares of company stock worth $2,447,222 over the last three months. Company insiders own 9.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of SoundHound AI

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SoundHound AI by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,367,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,313,000 after buying an additional 1,909,868 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in SoundHound AI by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,180,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,543,000 after buying an additional 273,097 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in SoundHound AI by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,987,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,606,000 after buying an additional 2,917,280 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in SoundHound AI by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,691,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,652,000 after buying an additional 80,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in SoundHound AI by 77.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,124,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,059,000 after buying an additional 2,676,707 shares during the last quarter. 19.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SoundHound AI Company Profile

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SoundHound AI, Inc is a voice AI and conversational intelligence company specializing in speech recognition, natural language understanding and sound identification technologies. Founded in 2005 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, the company initially gained recognition with its music discovery app before pivoting to enterprise-grade voice AI solutions. Over the years, SoundHound AI has built a comprehensive platform that enables developers and businesses to embed conversational intelligence into a wide range of products and services.

The company’s core offering is the Houndify voice AI platform, which provides customizable speech-to-meaning technology, domain-specific natural language understanding and text-to-speech capabilities.

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