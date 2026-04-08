Sound Income Strategies LLC Takes $957,000 Position in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF $SPYI

Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF (BATS:SPYI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 18,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $957,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SPYI. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF by 17.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 62,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after purchasing an additional 9,262 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF by 215.1% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $227,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $704,000.

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NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF Price Performance

SPYI stock opened at $49.93 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 0.71. NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF has a 12 month low of $42.30 and a 12 month high of $53.38.

About NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF

The Neos S&P 500(R) High Income ETF (SPYI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund aims for tax-efficient and high monthly income by actively investing in stocks and options on the S&P 500 Index. The fund employs a call spread approach that uses SPX index option futures contracts. SPYI was launched on Aug 30, 2022 and is managed by Neos.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF (BATS:SPYI – Free Report).

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