Sound Income Strategies LLC Increases Stake in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 224.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,983 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,140 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Steph & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 188.9% in the third quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 26 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 93.3% in the third quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 29 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 480.0% in the third quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 29 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Activity at Netflix

In other Netflix news, Director Bradford L. Smith sold 31,790 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.86, for a total transaction of $2,824,859.40. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 79,690 shares in the company, valued at $7,081,253.40. This represents a 28.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 105,781 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.94, for a total transaction of $8,773,476.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 122,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,130,291.60. The trade was a 46.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 1,543,023 shares of company stock worth $141,145,842 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NFLX shares. President Capital upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. KeyCorp set a $110.00 price target on shares of Netflix and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Netflix from $149.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded shares of Netflix to a “positive” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-six have assigned a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.10.

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Netflix Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $98.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.01 and a 1 year high of $134.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $88.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.40. The stock has a market cap of $417.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.11, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.67.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. Netflix had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 43.26%. The company had revenue of $12.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Netflix has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.760-0.760 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Positive Sentiment: Goldman Sachs upgraded NFLX to Buy and raised its 12‑month price target to $120, citing stronger revenue prospects, margin expansion and potential capital returns — a high‑profile endorsement that lifted sentiment and helped push the stock higher earlier this week. Read More.

Goldman Sachs upgraded NFLX to Buy and raised its 12‑month price target to $120, citing stronger revenue prospects, margin expansion and potential capital returns — a high‑profile endorsement that lifted sentiment and helped push the stock higher earlier this week. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Jefferies expects recent subscription price increases to flow through and lift full‑year guidance; the firm reiterated a Buy and a $134 target, reinforcing the narrative that pricing and ad revenue will materially improve profitability. Read More.

Jefferies expects recent subscription price increases to flow through and lift full‑year guidance; the firm reiterated a Buy and a $134 target, reinforcing the narrative that pricing and ad revenue will materially improve profitability. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Netflix launched “Playground,” an ad‑free kids gaming app, expanding its product ecosystem into family gaming and increasing engagement/ARPU potential — a product move investors view as a low‑risk way to deepen subscriber stickiness and monetize IP. Read More.

Netflix launched “Playground,” an ad‑free kids gaming app, expanding its product ecosystem into family gaming and increasing engagement/ARPU potential — a product move investors view as a low‑risk way to deepen subscriber stickiness and monetize IP. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Market and trade commentary (MarketBeat/other outlets) are reframing Netflix from a pure growth story to a profitability and cash‑return story (price hikes, ad monetization, gaming, sports), prompting upgrades/price‑target raises and attracting buy interest. Read More.

Market and trade commentary (MarketBeat/other outlets) are reframing Netflix from a pure growth story to a profitability and cash‑return story (price hikes, ad monetization, gaming, sports), prompting upgrades/price‑target raises and attracting buy interest. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Broader analyst coverage is active — some firms remain cautious (holds) while others raise targets; that mixed tape drives intraday swings as investors position ahead of Netflix’s upcoming earnings. Read More.

Broader analyst coverage is active — some firms remain cautious (holds) while others raise targets; that mixed tape drives intraday swings as investors position ahead of Netflix’s upcoming earnings. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Minor target tweaks from smaller shops (e.g., Rosenblatt) and numerous commentary pieces keep volatility high but don’t shift the core thesis — investors are parsing execution on pricing/ad revenue vs. subscriber growth. (No single article link.)

Minor target tweaks from smaller shops (e.g., Rosenblatt) and numerous commentary pieces keep volatility high but don’t shift the core thesis — investors are parsing execution on pricing/ad revenue vs. subscriber growth. (No single article link.) Negative Sentiment: Harding Loevner flagged that recent results fell short of expectations in its investor letter, which feeds concerns about near‑term execution and can pressure the stock ahead of earnings. Read More.

Harding Loevner flagged that recent results fell short of expectations in its investor letter, which feeds concerns about near‑term execution and can pressure the stock ahead of earnings. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: Netflix’s CFO disclosed a multi‑million dollar stock sale, a datapoint some investors treat as a behavioral red flag (or simply portfolio management), and it can weigh on sentiment when combined with mixed fundamentals. Read More.

About Netflix

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company’s primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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