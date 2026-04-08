Sound Income Strategies LLC Acquires New Shares in Match Group Inc. $MTCH

Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Match Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 127,173 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,985,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC owned about 0.05% of Match Group at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bollard Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Match Group by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 54,875 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its stake in shares of Match Group by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Match Group by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 4,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Match Group by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 12,281 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Match Group by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,477 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.05% of the company’s stock.
Match Group News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting Match Group this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Hong Kong investor interest: Coverage notes efforts to court Hong Kong investors, which could expand Match’s investor base and regional visibility if accompanied by business or listing actions. Digital Matchmaker Milian Looks For Love From Hong Kong Investors
- Neutral Sentiment: ETF/market structure pressure: BlackRock’s new IQQ ETF is positioned as a major rival to QQQ — a reshuffling in ETF flows can shift demand across large-cap tech exposure and affect sentiment for Nasdaq‑listed consumer‑tech names like MTCH. Impact on Match is indirect. QQQ Just Met Its Match With This New ETF. Here’s Why It’s a Win for Investors.
- Neutral Sentiment: Technology trend — real‑time matching: Coverage of Uber increasing use of AWS chips to speed real‑time matching highlights broader industry focus on low‑latency matching platforms; positive for companies that can monetize improved matching, but unclear near‑term benefit to Match’s revenue/ margins. Uber Bets on AWS Chips to Cut Costs and Supercharge Real-Time Matching
- Negative Sentiment: Analyst headwind: Wells Fargo initiated coverage with an “equal weight” rating and a $30 price target, implying downside from current levels — this adds near‑term selling pressure from investors who track broker PTs. Benzinga Coverage
- Negative Sentiment: Recent earnings miss: Match reported Q4 EPS of $0.83 vs. $1.00 expected and modest revenue growth; the EPS shortfall and mixed guidance keep questions on margin recovery and growth cadence, weighting on the stock. MarketBeat MTCH Earnings & Data
Match Group Price Performance
Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $878.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $872.86 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 289.29% and a net margin of 17.59%.The business’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Match Group Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.
Match Group Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 7th. This is a positive change from Match Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Match Group’s payout ratio is presently 33.61%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MTCH shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Match Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Match Group in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Match Group in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Match Group from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $35.00 target price on shares of Match Group in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.64.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Match Group
Match Group Profile
Match Group, Inc (NASDAQ: MTCH) is a leading provider of online dating products and services. The company owns and operates a diverse portfolio of consumer brands that connect singles through digital platforms. Its flagship offerings include Match.com, Tinder, Hinge, OkCupid and PlentyOfFish, which together serve users looking for long-term relationships, casual encounters and social networking opportunities.
Originating with the launch of Match.com in 1995, Match Group has grown through a combination of organic development and strategic acquisitions.
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