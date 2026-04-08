Sound Income Strategies LLC Acquires 53,202 Shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF $PCY

Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY – Free Report) by 797.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,874 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,202 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC owned 0.10% of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF worth $1,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PCY. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 79,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 139.9% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 28,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 16,642 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 121,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after acquiring an additional 16,745 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 83.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 22,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 10,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

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Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Price Performance

Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF stock opened at $21.07 on Wednesday. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a 52 week low of $18.71 and a 52 week high of $22.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.63.

Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Profile

The Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (PCY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of US-dollar-denominated sovereign debt in emerging markets with at least 3 years to maturity. PCY was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

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