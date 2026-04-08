Sound Income Strategies LLC Acquires 12,547 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF $VOE

Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 4,612.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,819 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,547 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $104,792,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 115.8% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 676,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,261,000 after acquiring an additional 363,254 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 463.0% during the third quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 406,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,937,000 after acquiring an additional 334,159 shares during the last quarter. Berman McAleer LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $51,672,000. Finally, WoodTrust Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $30,238,000.

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Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of VOE opened at $185.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 0.92. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $139.58 and a 12-month high of $194.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $187.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $180.63.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

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