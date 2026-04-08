SOPHiA GENETICS (NASDAQ:SOPH) President Ross Muken Sells 2,424 Shares

Posted by on Apr 8th, 2026

SOPHiA GENETICS SA (NASDAQ:SOPHGet Free Report) President Ross Muken sold 2,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.87, for a total value of $11,804.88. Following the sale, the president owned 698,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,399,732.39. This represents a 0.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

Ross Muken also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, March 19th, Ross Muken sold 1,183 shares of SOPHiA GENETICS stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.79, for a total value of $5,666.57.

SOPHiA GENETICS Stock Down 0.3%

SOPHiA GENETICS stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.89. 64,929 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 188,371. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.78 and a 200 day moving average of $4.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market cap of $334.64 million, a P/E ratio of -9.58 and a beta of 1.04. SOPHiA GENETICS SA has a 12-month low of $2.58 and a 12-month high of $5.70.

SOPHiA GENETICS (NASDAQ:SOPHGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $21.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.20 million. SOPHiA GENETICS had a negative return on equity of 50.60% and a negative net margin of 44.22%. Research analysts anticipate that SOPHiA GENETICS SA will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of SOPHiA GENETICS

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SOPHiA GENETICS by 246.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 7,632,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,341,000 after purchasing an additional 5,432,871 shares during the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SOPHiA GENETICS by 66.2% during the 2nd quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 3,719,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481,636 shares during the last quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SOPHiA GENETICS during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,708,000. Archon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SOPHiA GENETICS by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 441,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 14,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of SOPHiA GENETICS during the 4th quarter valued at $2,009,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.59% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Guggenheim upped their target price on SOPHiA GENETICS from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of SOPHiA GENETICS in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of SOPHiA GENETICS in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SOPHiA GENETICS has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SOPH

SOPHiA GENETICS Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SOPHiA GENETICS SA is a data-driven medicine company founded in 2011 and headquartered in La Tène, Switzerland. The firm develops and operates a cloud-native software platform designed to standardize and analyze complex genomic and radiomic data. Its core offering, the SOPHiA DDM™ platform, leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning algorithms to help healthcare institutions, laboratories and biopharmaceutical partners derive actionable insights from next-generation sequencing and medical imaging datasets.

The SOPHiA DDM™ platform supports a range of clinical applications, including oncology, hereditary diseases and rare genetic disorders.

Further Reading

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for SOPHiA GENETICS (NASDAQ:SOPH)

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