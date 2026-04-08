SOPHiA GENETICS (NASDAQ:SOPH) President Ross Muken Sells 2,424 Shares

SOPHiA GENETICS SA (NASDAQ:SOPH – Get Free Report) President Ross Muken sold 2,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.87, for a total value of $11,804.88. Following the sale, the president owned 698,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,399,732.39. This represents a 0.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

Ross Muken also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Thursday, March 19th, Ross Muken sold 1,183 shares of SOPHiA GENETICS stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.79, for a total value of $5,666.57.

SOPHiA GENETICS Stock Down 0.3%

SOPHiA GENETICS stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.89. 64,929 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 188,371. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.78 and a 200 day moving average of $4.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market cap of $334.64 million, a P/E ratio of -9.58 and a beta of 1.04. SOPHiA GENETICS SA has a 12-month low of $2.58 and a 12-month high of $5.70.

Institutional Trading of SOPHiA GENETICS

SOPHiA GENETICS ( NASDAQ:SOPH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $21.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.20 million. SOPHiA GENETICS had a negative return on equity of 50.60% and a negative net margin of 44.22%. Research analysts anticipate that SOPHiA GENETICS SA will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SOPHiA GENETICS by 246.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 7,632,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,341,000 after purchasing an additional 5,432,871 shares during the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SOPHiA GENETICS by 66.2% during the 2nd quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 3,719,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481,636 shares during the last quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SOPHiA GENETICS during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,708,000. Archon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SOPHiA GENETICS by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 441,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 14,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of SOPHiA GENETICS during the 4th quarter valued at $2,009,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.59% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Guggenheim upped their target price on SOPHiA GENETICS from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of SOPHiA GENETICS in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of SOPHiA GENETICS in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SOPHiA GENETICS has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SOPH

SOPHiA GENETICS Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SOPHiA GENETICS SA is a data-driven medicine company founded in 2011 and headquartered in La Tène, Switzerland. The firm develops and operates a cloud-native software platform designed to standardize and analyze complex genomic and radiomic data. Its core offering, the SOPHiA DDM™ platform, leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning algorithms to help healthcare institutions, laboratories and biopharmaceutical partners derive actionable insights from next-generation sequencing and medical imaging datasets.

The SOPHiA DDM™ platform supports a range of clinical applications, including oncology, hereditary diseases and rare genetic disorders.

Further Reading

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