Sivik Global Healthcare LLC Sells 2,000 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. $HCA

Sivik Global Healthcare LLC cut its stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. HCA Healthcare makes up 2.0% of Sivik Global Healthcare LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $7,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HCA. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Holos Integrated Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 82.9% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Aventura Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 62.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of HCA opened at $488.74 on Wednesday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $314.43 and a 52-week high of $556.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $511.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $480.20. The firm has a market cap of $109.27 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.36.

HCA Healthcare Increases Dividend

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The company reported $8.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.37 by $0.64. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 409.11% and a net margin of 8.97%.The firm had revenue of $19.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. HCA Healthcare has set its FY 2026 guidance at 29.100-31.500 EPS. Research analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 24.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 17th. This is a positive change from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is currently 10.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $494.00 to $551.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $541.00 price target on HCA Healthcare in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on HCA Healthcare from $500.00 to $558.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Wall Street Zen cut HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $423.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $537.73.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on HCA Healthcare

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Michael R. Mcalevey sold 1,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.37, for a total transaction of $903,528.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 8,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,721,924.61. This represents a 16.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Christopher F. Wyatt sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.00, for a total value of $2,020,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 44,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,411,395. This trade represents a 8.27% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,214 shares of company stock worth $7,797,595. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

(Free Report)

HCA Healthcare is a for‑profit operator of healthcare facilities headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee. Founded in 1968, the company owns and operates a network of hospitals and related healthcare facilities and has grown through organic expansion and acquisitions to become a large provider of inpatient and outpatient services.

The company’s core activities include the operation of acute care hospitals, freestanding surgical and emergency centers, and outpatient clinics. HCA’s services encompass inpatient care, surgical services, emergency medicine, diagnostic imaging and laboratory testing, and various outpatient and ambulatory care offerings.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.