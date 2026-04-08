Signaturefd LLC Purchases 2,849 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF $QUAL

Signaturefd LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 452.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,479 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,849 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 13,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,541,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 2,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Members Trust Co increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 1,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period.

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iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Down 0.3%

QUAL stock opened at $193.39 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $199.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $198.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $150.24 and a twelve month high of $205.65. The firm has a market cap of $56.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.05.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector. QUAL was launched on Jul 18, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

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