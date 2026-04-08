ShaMaran Petroleum (CVE:SNM) Trading Up 20% – Time to Buy?

ShaMaran Petroleum Corp. (CVE:SNM – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 20% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.21. Approximately 187,531 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 291,260 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

ShaMaran Petroleum Stock Up 25.7%

The company has a current ratio of 4.74, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.02. The stock has a market capitalization of C$633.22 million, a P/E ratio of 22.00 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.24.

ShaMaran Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ShaMaran Petroleum Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the oil and gas exploration and production. It holds interest in the Atrush Block production sharing contract; and in the Sarsang Production Sharing Contract in the Kurdistan region of Iraq. The company was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

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