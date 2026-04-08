ShaMaran Petroleum (CVE:SNM) Trading Up 20% – Time to Buy?

ShaMaran Petroleum Corp. (CVE:SNM – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 20% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.21. Approximately 187,531 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 291,260 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.
ShaMaran Petroleum Stock Up 25.7%
The company has a current ratio of 4.74, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.02. The stock has a market capitalization of C$633.22 million, a P/E ratio of 22.00 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.24.
ShaMaran Petroleum Company Profile
ShaMaran Petroleum Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the oil and gas exploration and production. It holds interest in the Atrush Block production sharing contract; and in the Sarsang Production Sharing Contract in the Kurdistan region of Iraq. The company was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
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