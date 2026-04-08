Senior (OTCMKTS:SNIRF) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

Senior plc (OTCMKTS:SNIRF – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at C$3.40, but opened at C$4.15. Senior shares last traded at C$4.15, with a volume of 100 shares traded.

Senior Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$3.41 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.89.

Senior Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Senior plc designs, manufactures, and sells high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment manufacturers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and power and energy markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Flexonics. The Aerospace segment comprise fluid conveyance systems that include high and low pressure ducting systems, control bellows, sensors, and assemblies; gas turbine engines, such as precision-machined and fabricated engine components, fluid systems, and ducting and control products; and structures consist of precision-machined airframe components and assemblies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Senior Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senior and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.