SELLAS Life Sciences Group (NASDAQ:SLS) Stock Price Up 9.5% – What’s Next?

SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLS – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 9.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.46 and last traded at $4.5240. Approximately 1,385,898 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 8,356,546 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.13.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SLS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Maxim Group upped their price target on SELLAS Life Sciences Group from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Group in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SELLAS Life Sciences Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

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SELLAS Life Sciences Group Stock Down 0.4%

The company has a market capitalization of $809.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.04 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.14.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group (NASDAQ:SLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. On average, research analysts forecast that SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SELLAS Life Sciences Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Group by 2.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,839,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,012,000 after buying an additional 185,106 shares during the period. Anson Funds Management LP boosted its position in shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Group by 2,093.8% in the third quarter. Anson Funds Management LP now owns 6,032,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,713,000 after buying an additional 5,757,938 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Group by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,077,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,604,000 after buying an additional 812,953 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Group by 23,550.0% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,715,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,947,000 after buying an additional 2,704,007 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Group by 60.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,188,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,249,000 after buying an additional 827,257 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.38% of the company’s stock.

About SELLAS Life Sciences Group

(Get Free Report)

SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of active cellular immunotherapies for cancer. Headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts, SELLAS specializes in targeting the Wilms’ tumor 1 (WT1) antigen, a protein commonly overexpressed in a range of hematologic and solid tumors. Since its founding, the company has built a pipeline around the use of peptide-based vaccines designed to train the patient’s own immune system to recognize and attack WT1-positive cancer cells.

The company’s lead product candidate, galinpepimut-S (GPS), is an investigational multi-peptide vaccine directed against WT1.

Further Reading

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