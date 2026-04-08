Select Medical Holdings Corporation (NYSE:SEM) Receives $15.63 Average PT from Brokerages

Select Medical Holdings Corporation (NYSE:SEM – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.6250.

Several research firms have recently commented on SEM. Benchmark downgraded Select Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Research cut Select Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Weiss Ratings raised Select Medical from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Wall Street Zen cut Select Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $16.50 target price (down from $19.00) on shares of Select Medical in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Select Medical Trading Down 0.2%

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Select Medical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Select Medical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Select Medical during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Select Medical by 214.7% in the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,549 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Select Medical by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,870 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SEM opened at $16.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.12. Select Medical has a 52 week low of $11.65 and a 52 week high of $18.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The health services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Select Medical had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. Select Medical has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.220-1.320 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Select Medical will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Select Medical Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Select Medical’s payout ratio is presently 21.74%.

Select Medical declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the health services provider to reacquire up to 49.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Select Medical

(Get Free Report)

Select Medical is a leading provider of specialized healthcare services in the United States, operating through two primary business segments: Hospital Division and Outpatient Rehabilitation Division. The Hospital Division offers long-term acute care (LTAC) hospitals and inpatient rehabilitation facilities (IRFs) that serve patients recovering from complex illnesses, trauma or surgery. The Outpatient Rehabilitation Division delivers physical, occupational and speech therapy services through a network of clinic locations and home-based care programs.

Headquartered in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, Select Medical was founded in 1996 and has grown through strategic partnerships, joint ventures and acquisitions.

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