Schwab US Small-Cap ETF $SCHA Stock Holdings Increased by Wilkins Miller Wealth Management LLC

Wilkins Miller Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200,705 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,652 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 3.4% of Wilkins Miller Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Wilkins Miller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 182.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 57,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 37,271 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 104.3% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 100,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,587,000 after acquiring an additional 51,064 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 97.3% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 12,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 6,203 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 314,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,373,000 after acquiring an additional 30,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 109,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,573,000 after acquiring an additional 7,840 shares in the last quarter.

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Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHA opened at $29.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $20.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.06. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $20.09 and a 1-year high of $31.25.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index. The types of derivatives used by the Fund are options, futures, options on futures and swaps. The Fund may lend its portfolio securities to brokers, dealers and other financial institutions.

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