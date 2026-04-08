Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Research

Zacks Research upgraded shares of Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Free Report) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning,Zacks.com reports.

SNDR has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial set a $27.00 price objective on Schneider National in a report on Friday, February 6th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Schneider National in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Bank of America raised Schneider National from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 9th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Schneider National from $19.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Schneider National in a report on Friday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Schneider National currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.43.

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Schneider National Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSE SNDR opened at $27.44 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 46.50, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.49. Schneider National has a 52-week low of $20.11 and a 52-week high of $30.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Schneider National had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 3.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Schneider National will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schneider National declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 28th that allows the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Schneider National Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This is a positive change from Schneider National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.80%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Darrell George Campbell sold 6,000 shares of Schneider National stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.89, for a total value of $173,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 66,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,914,684.75. The trade was a 8.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 23.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 2,425.4% in the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Schneider National during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schneider National by 155.7% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Schneider National by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in Schneider National during the 4th quarter worth about $105,000. 28.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Schneider National Company Profile

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Schneider National, Inc is a leading provider of transportation and logistics services in North America. The company offers a full spectrum of solutions, including truckload transportation, intermodal services and dedicated logistics. Through these offerings, Schneider supports the movement of goods ranging from dry van freight to refrigerated and flatbed shipments, while also providing customized supply chain management and warehousing capabilities.

Founded in 1935 by Al Schneider as a single-truck operation in Green Bay, Wisconsin, the company has grown into one of the industry’s most recognized carriers.

Further Reading

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