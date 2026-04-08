Savvy Advisors Inc. Purchases 9,873 Shares of Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Savvy Advisors Inc. increased its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 43.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,588 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,873 shares during the quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $6,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Clayton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 55.0% during the second quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter valued at $41,000. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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More Johnson & Johnson News

Here are the key news stories impacting Johnson & Johnson this week:

Positive Sentiment: Citigroup raised its price target to $285 and kept a “buy” rating, implying roughly 20% upside from recent levels — a notable analyst vote of confidence for JNJ’s outlook. Read More.

Citigroup raised its price target to $285 and kept a “buy” rating, implying roughly 20% upside from recent levels — a notable analyst vote of confidence for JNJ’s outlook. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Guggenheim also nudged up its target to $244 and maintained a “buy” rating, adding incremental analyst support for the stock. Read More.

Guggenheim also nudged up its target to $244 and maintained a “buy” rating, adding incremental analyst support for the stock. Read More. Positive Sentiment: JNJ received CE‑Mark clearance and launched the next‑gen VARIPULSE Pro PFA catheter in Europe — a commercial milestone that should support MedTech sales growth in international markets. Read More.

JNJ received CE‑Mark clearance and launched the next‑gen VARIPULSE Pro PFA catheter in Europe — a commercial milestone that should support MedTech sales growth in international markets. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Specialty therapy updates: JNJ secured a permanent US reimbursement code for bladder cancer drug INLEXZO, reported 52‑week efficacy for ICOTYDE in psoriasis, and struck an exclusive Japan distribution deal for SIRTURO (drug‑resistant TB). These moves improve commercial visibility and address previous undervaluation arguments. Read More.

Specialty therapy updates: JNJ secured a permanent US reimbursement code for bladder cancer drug INLEXZO, reported 52‑week efficacy for ICOTYDE in psoriasis, and struck an exclusive Japan distribution deal for SIRTURO (drug‑resistant TB). These moves improve commercial visibility and address previous undervaluation arguments. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Technical / timing note: Dow Jones/Investors.com flagged JNJ as in or near a buy zone — bullish from a trading setup perspective but not a fundamental catalyst. Read More.

Technical / timing note: Dow Jones/Investors.com flagged JNJ as in or near a buy zone — bullish from a trading setup perspective but not a fundamental catalyst. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst consensus remains around “Moderate Buy,” reflecting broad analyst support but not unanimous enthusiasm; watch for further analyst commentary and earnings updates. Read More.

Analyst consensus remains around “Moderate Buy,” reflecting broad analyst support but not unanimous enthusiasm; watch for further analyst commentary and earnings updates. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Longer‑term comparison pieces (e.g., JNJ vs KO) highlight JNJ’s dividend durability and oncology growth but don’t present immediate price catalysts. Read More.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on JNJ. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $237.57.

View Our Latest Research Report on JNJ

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 1.0%

NYSE JNJ opened at $238.47 on Wednesday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $141.50 and a 1-year high of $251.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $240.53 and a 200-day moving average of $214.17. The firm has a market cap of $574.38 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.34.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Saturday, January 31st. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 28.46%.The company had revenue of $24.28 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Timothy Schmid sold 1,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.66, for a total transaction of $324,762.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 25,447 shares in the company, valued at $6,251,310.02. This represents a 4.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Vanessa Broadhurst sold 6,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.39, for a total value of $1,508,287.83. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 23,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,598,700.17. The trade was a 21.22% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 30,142 shares of company stock valued at $7,360,528 over the last quarter. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company’s pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

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