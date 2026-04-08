Savaria (TSE:SIS) Hits New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$27.77 and last traded at C$27.77, with a volume of 107970 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$26.88.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SIS shares. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of Savaria from C$27.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Savaria from C$30.00 to C$30.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. ATB Cormark Capital Markets lifted their price target on Savaria from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Savaria from C$27.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Raymond James Financial boosted their target price on Savaria from C$27.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$31.21.

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Savaria Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.13, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$25.49 and a 200 day moving average of C$23.36. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.68, a PEG ratio of 42.72 and a beta of 0.86.

Savaria (TSE:SIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share for the quarter. Savaria had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The business had revenue of C$241.78 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Savaria Co. will post 1.2048518 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Savaria

In related news, insider Jean-Philippe De Montigny acquired 2,420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$25.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$61,710.00. Following the purchase, the insider directly owned 92,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,352,630. The trade was a 2.69% increase in their position. 17.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Savaria

(Get Free Report)

Savaria Corporation ( savaria.com ) is a global leader in the accessibility industry. It provides accessibility solutions for the physically challenged to increase their comfort, their mobility and their independence. Its product line is one of the most comprehensive on the market. Savaria designs, manufactures, distributes and installs accessibility equipment, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair lifts and elevators for home and commercial use. It also manufactures and markets a comprehensive selection of pressure management products for the medical market, medical beds for the long-term care market, as well as an extensive line of medical equipment and solutions for the safe handling of patients, including ceiling lifts and slings.

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