Sanford C. Bernstein Has Lowered Expectations for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Stock Price

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $925.00 to $921.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.82% from the company’s previous close.

REGN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $740.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $745.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $865.00 to $975.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $810.78.

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Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of REGN stock opened at $762.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $80.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $766.41 and a 200-day moving average of $717.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 3.39. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $476.49 and a one year high of $821.11.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.74 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.41% and a return on equity of 13.04%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $12.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 35.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Huda Y. Zoghbi sold 1,638 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $781.33, for a total transaction of $1,279,818.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 1,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,330,604.99. This represents a 49.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jason Pitofsky sold 2,036 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $778.52, for a total value of $1,585,066.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 4,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,325,837.44. The trade was a 32.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,774 shares of company stock valued at $2,942,738. 7.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of REGN. Purpose Unlimited Inc. acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 27,053 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 798 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. PeakShares LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,102,000. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 497 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

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Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc (NASDAQ: REGN) is a U.S.-based biotechnology company founded in 1988 and headquartered in Tarrytown, New York. It focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing medicines for serious medical conditions. The company combines laboratory research, clinical development and in-house manufacturing to advance a pipeline of biologic therapies across multiple therapeutic areas.

Regeneron is known for its proprietary drug discovery technologies, including its VelocImmune platform, which is used to generate fully human monoclonal antibodies.

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