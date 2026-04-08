Saga (LON:SAGA) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Saga plc (LON:SAGA – Get Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 516.52 and traded as low as GBX 465.50. Saga shares last traded at GBX 472.99, with a volume of 562,402 shares.

Saga Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £747.13 million, a PE ratio of -11.82, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 516.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 385.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,149.32, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

About Saga

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Saga exists to deliver exceptional experiences for our customers every day, whilst being a driver of positive change in our markets and communities.

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