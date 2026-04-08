RXO (NYSE:RXO) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Research

RXO (NYSE:RXO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

RXO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of RXO from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of RXO in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of RXO from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “negative” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of RXO in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of RXO from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RXO currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.07.

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RXO Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of RXO opened at $15.48 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.65. RXO has a 1 year low of $10.43 and a 1 year high of $18.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

RXO (NYSE:RXO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. RXO had a negative return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 1.74%.The firm’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that RXO will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RXO

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RXO. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of RXO during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RXO during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of RXO during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of RXO by 146.5% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,644 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of RXO by 27.0% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

RXO Company Profile

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RXO Inc (NYSE: RXO) is a leading asset-light provider of digital freight brokerage and managed transportation solutions. The company leverages a proprietary technology platform to connect shippers with a network of third-party carriers, enabling optimized route planning, real-time shipment tracking, and dynamic pricing. RXO’s end-to-end service model spans full truckload, less-than-truckload (LTL), intermodal and cross-border freight movements, designed to improve efficiency and reduce transportation costs for its customers.

Operating primarily across North America, RXO serves a diverse base of shippers in industries ranging from retail and consumer goods to manufacturing and automotive.

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