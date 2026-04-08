Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Citizens Jmp Analyst Says

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Citizens Jmp from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market outperform” rating on the stock. Citizens Jmp’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.20% from the company’s current price.

RSI has been the topic of several other research reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Freedom Capital upgraded shares of Rush Street Interactive to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Research cut shares of Rush Street Interactive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Rush Street Interactive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Rush Street Interactive to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rush Street Interactive currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.33.

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Rush Street Interactive Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RSI opened at $22.09 on Wednesday. Rush Street Interactive has a 1 year low of $10.22 and a 1 year high of $22.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.57 and its 200 day moving average is $19.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.88 and a beta of 1.45.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). Rush Street Interactive had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 17.95%. The company had revenue of $324.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. Rush Street Interactive’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Rush Street Interactive will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Rush Street Interactive news, COO Mattias Stetz sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total value of $441,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 237,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,249,879.18. This represents a 7.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Kyle Sauers sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total transaction of $447,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 640,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,460,354.76. This trade represents a 3.47% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,408,225 shares of company stock valued at $26,706,765. Insiders own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rush Street Interactive

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RSI. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 4.4% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 45,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 1,893 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 18.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 689,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,394,000 after buying an additional 109,366 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 12.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 107,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after buying an additional 12,143 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 19.1% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 128,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after buying an additional 20,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the second quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.78% of the company’s stock.

About Rush Street Interactive

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Rush Street Interactive (NYSE: RSI) is a digital gaming and sports betting company that develops and operates online wagering platforms in regulated markets. As a subsidiary of Rush Street Gaming, the company specializes in delivering interactive casino games, live dealer experiences, and sports betting services through desktop and mobile applications. Its technology infrastructure is designed to support real-time wagering, secure transactions, and responsible gaming tools across multiple jurisdictions.

The company’s flagship brand, BetRivers, offers a range of casino titles—including slots, table games, and virtual sports—alongside a comprehensive sportsbook featuring pre-game and in-play betting markets.

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