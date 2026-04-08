Royal Bank Of Canada Increases M&G (LON:MNG) Price Target to GBX 285

M&G (LON:MNG – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank Of Canada from GBX 260 to GBX 285 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,London Stock Exchange reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada’s price target points to a potential downside of 3.62% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on MNG. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 342 price target on shares of M&G in a report on Monday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of M&G from GBX 320 to GBX 315 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of M&G from GBX 260 to GBX 288 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of M&G from GBX 300 to GBX 328 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of M&G to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from GBX 275 to GBX 290 in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 308.

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M&G Trading Up 5.1%

M&G stock opened at GBX 295.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.04, a P/E/G ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 300.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 283.01. M&G has a 1-year low of GBX 171.85 and a 1-year high of GBX 324.50.

M&G (LON:MNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported GBX 12.60 earnings per share for the quarter. M&G had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 9.49%. On average, equities research analysts predict that M&G will post 24.2485207 earnings per share for the current year.

M&G Company Profile

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M&G plc is a leading savings and investments business, managing investments for both individuals and for large institutional investors, such as pension funds, around the world.

We have a single corporate identity, M&G plc, and two customer-facing brands: Prudential and M&G Investments. Prudential offers savings and insurance for customers in the UK and Europe and for asset management in South Africa. M&G Investments manages assets for clients globally.

With roots stretching back more than 170 years, we have a long history of finding innovative solutions for our customers’ changing needs.

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