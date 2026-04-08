Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) Hits New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $40.91 and last traded at $44.9650, with a volume of 269274 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.21.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ROOT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Root from $90.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Research raised shares of Root from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Root from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Root from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c)” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Root from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.00.

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Root Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $693.35 million, a PE ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 2.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $397.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.57 million. Root had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Root, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in shares of Root in the third quarter worth $50,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Root by 511.7% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Root by 237.2% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Root in the third quarter worth $144,000. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Root in the second quarter worth $213,000. 59.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Root

(Get Free Report)

Root, trading on the Nasdaq under the ticker ROOT, is a Columbus, Ohio–based insurance company that leverages mobile technology and data analytics to offer personalized auto insurance policies. Founded in 2015 by Alex Timm and Dan Manges, Root set out to transform traditional underwriting by focusing on individual driving behavior rather than broad demographic factors.

The company’s core product is usage-based auto insurance, delivered through a smartphone app that monitors driving patterns such as speed, braking and phone usage behind the wheel.

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