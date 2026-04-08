Rezolve AI (NASDAQ:RZLV) Stock Price Down 4.7% – Time to Sell?

Rezolve AI PLC (NASDAQ:RZLV – Get Free Report) shares fell 4.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.96 and last traded at $2.9650. 14,409,125 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 23,414,158 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.11.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on RZLV. iA Financial set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Rezolve AI in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Rezolve AI in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Rezolve AI in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rezolve AI in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Rezolve AI in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

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Rezolve AI Trading Down 2.1%

Institutional Trading of Rezolve AI

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.43.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RZLV. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Rezolve AI during the 3rd quarter valued at about $120,880,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rezolve AI during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,506,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Rezolve AI by 1,100.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,235,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,569 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Rezolve AI by 13,595.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,054,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,852 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Rezolve AI by 340.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,078,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,773,000 after purchasing an additional 833,964 shares during the period. 27.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rezolve AI Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rezolve AI, Inc operates a cloud-based engagement platform that connects physical world touchpoints to digital experiences. Through its proprietary Rezolve platform, the company enables brands and marketers to deploy interactive mobile campaigns triggered by NFC-enabled tags, QR codes, short URLs and other proximity-based technologies. These campaigns facilitate in-the-moment product demonstrations, digital promotions and seamless e-commerce transactions without the need to download a dedicated app.

The company’s platform includes a no-code campaign management portal, real-time analytics dashboard and integration tools for customer relationship management, payment processing and third-party marketing systems.

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