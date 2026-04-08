Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Algorhythm Q1 Earnings

Algorhythm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIME – Free Report) – Research analysts at Litchfield Hills Research issued their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for Algorhythm in a report released on Monday, April 6th. Litchfield Hills Research analyst T. O’neill expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.73) per share for the quarter. Litchfield Hills Research also issued estimates for Algorhythm’s Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.79) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.79) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.74) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($3.05) EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at ($0.45) EPS and Q4 2027 earnings at ($0.37) EPS.

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Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of Algorhythm to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Algorhythm to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.00.

Algorhythm Stock Performance

Shares of RIME stock opened at $1.05 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.64. Algorhythm has a 52 week low of $0.73 and a 52 week high of $4.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19 and a beta of -0.18.

Algorhythm News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Algorhythm this week:

Positive Sentiment: Retail investor interest is reportedly turning bullish on RIME’s positioning as an AI logistics play, which can attract short-term demand and volatile volume. RIME stock slides another day: Retail turns bullish on AI logistics play

Retail investor interest is reportedly turning bullish on RIME’s positioning as an AI logistics play, which can attract short-term demand and volatile volume. Neutral Sentiment: Company metrics underline that RIME is a micro‑cap, thinly capitalized name: market cap about $2.9M, 50‑day MA $1.50 and 200‑day MA $1.64, quick/current ratios ~0.53 and debt/equity 2.50 — these factors increase risk/volatility and limit institutional participation.

Company metrics underline that RIME is a micro‑cap, thinly capitalized name: market cap about $2.9M, 50‑day MA $1.50 and 200‑day MA $1.64, quick/current ratios ~0.53 and debt/equity 2.50 — these factors increase risk/volatility and limit institutional participation. Negative Sentiment: Litchfield Hills Research issued a slate of quarterly and full‑year EPS forecasts that show continued, sizable losses through 2026–2027 and a cut to FY2026. Key figures: Q1 2026 ($0.73), Q2 2026 ($0.79), Q3 2026 ($0.79), Q4 2026 ($0.74) and FY2026 ($3.05) — FY2026 was lowered from ($2.85). 2027 guidance projects smaller but persistent losses (FY2027 ≈ ($1.98); quarters ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.37)). The deeper FY2026 loss projection and ongoing quarterly loss estimates are likely driving selling pressure. Algorhythm RIME Research Report

Algorhythm Company Profile

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Algorhythm Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, marketing, and sale of consumer karaoke audio equipment, accessories, and musical recordings in North America, Australia, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It offers karaoke products under the Singing Machine brand; licensed karaoke microphone products under the Carpool Karaoke brand; microphone and accessories, and portable Bluetooth microphones under the Party Machine brand; music entertainment singing machines for children under the brand Singing Machine Kids; connected vehicle karaoke devices; and karaoke music subscription services for the iOS and Android platforms, as well as a web-based download store and integrated streaming services for hardware.

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