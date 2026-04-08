Rentokil Initial PLC (NYSE:RTO) to Issue Dividend of $0.41

Rentokil Initial PLC (NYSE:RTO – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be given a dividend of 0.412 per share on Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 266.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 10th.

Rentokil Initial has raised its dividend by an average of 0.2%annually over the last three years. Rentokil Initial has a dividend payout ratio of 48.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Rentokil Initial to earn $1.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.1%.

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Rentokil Initial Stock Performance

RTO opened at $32.64 on Wednesday. Rentokil Initial has a one year low of $19.75 and a one year high of $33.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.46.

Rentokil Initial Company Profile

Rentokil Initial PLC is a global business services company specializing in pest control, hygiene and workwear services. Headquartered in Crawley, West Sussex, United Kingdom, the company delivers outsourced solutions designed to protect people, preserve assets and enhance workplaces for both commercial and residential customers.

Under the Rentokil Pest Control brand, the company offers services ranging from routine inspections and treatment of insects, rodents and birds to specialised programmes for food manufacturing and healthcare environments.

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