Register Financial Advisors LLC Buys 9,086 Shares of Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Register Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 883.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,115 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,086 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Netflix by 886.6% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,667,997 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $902,798,000 after buying an additional 8,688,113 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Netflix by 983.1% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 6,234,314 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $584,529,000 after buying an additional 5,658,740 shares in the last quarter. Aberdeen Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 878.7% in the 4th quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 3,243,837 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $304,142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912,392 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 870.2% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,014,717 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $274,309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,703,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2,758.1% in the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 2,361,663 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $221,430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279,032 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

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Netflix Price Performance

Shares of NFLX opened at $98.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $417.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.67. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.01 and a twelve month high of $134.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $88.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.40.

Key Stories Impacting Netflix

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.97 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 43.26%. Netflix’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. Netflix has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.760-0.760 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Positive Sentiment: Goldman Sachs upgraded NFLX to Buy and raised its 12‑month price target to $120, citing stronger revenue prospects, margin expansion and potential capital returns — a high‑profile endorsement that lifted sentiment and helped push the stock higher earlier this week. Read More.

Goldman Sachs upgraded NFLX to Buy and raised its 12‑month price target to $120, citing stronger revenue prospects, margin expansion and potential capital returns — a high‑profile endorsement that lifted sentiment and helped push the stock higher earlier this week. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Jefferies expects recent subscription price increases to flow through and lift full‑year guidance; the firm reiterated a Buy and a $134 target, reinforcing the narrative that pricing and ad revenue will materially improve profitability. Read More.

Jefferies expects recent subscription price increases to flow through and lift full‑year guidance; the firm reiterated a Buy and a $134 target, reinforcing the narrative that pricing and ad revenue will materially improve profitability. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Netflix launched “Playground,” an ad‑free kids gaming app, expanding its product ecosystem into family gaming and increasing engagement/ARPU potential — a product move investors view as a low‑risk way to deepen subscriber stickiness and monetize IP. Read More.

Netflix launched “Playground,” an ad‑free kids gaming app, expanding its product ecosystem into family gaming and increasing engagement/ARPU potential — a product move investors view as a low‑risk way to deepen subscriber stickiness and monetize IP. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Market and trade commentary (MarketBeat/other outlets) are reframing Netflix from a pure growth story to a profitability and cash‑return story (price hikes, ad monetization, gaming, sports), prompting upgrades/price‑target raises and attracting buy interest. Read More.

Market and trade commentary (MarketBeat/other outlets) are reframing Netflix from a pure growth story to a profitability and cash‑return story (price hikes, ad monetization, gaming, sports), prompting upgrades/price‑target raises and attracting buy interest. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Broader analyst coverage is active — some firms remain cautious (holds) while others raise targets; that mixed tape drives intraday swings as investors position ahead of Netflix’s upcoming earnings. Read More.

Broader analyst coverage is active — some firms remain cautious (holds) while others raise targets; that mixed tape drives intraday swings as investors position ahead of Netflix’s upcoming earnings. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Minor target tweaks from smaller shops (e.g., Rosenblatt) and numerous commentary pieces keep volatility high but don’t shift the core thesis — investors are parsing execution on pricing/ad revenue vs. subscriber growth. (No single article link.)

Minor target tweaks from smaller shops (e.g., Rosenblatt) and numerous commentary pieces keep volatility high but don’t shift the core thesis — investors are parsing execution on pricing/ad revenue vs. subscriber growth. (No single article link.) Negative Sentiment: Harding Loevner flagged that recent results fell short of expectations in its investor letter, which feeds concerns about near‑term execution and can pressure the stock ahead of earnings. Read More.

Harding Loevner flagged that recent results fell short of expectations in its investor letter, which feeds concerns about near‑term execution and can pressure the stock ahead of earnings. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: Netflix’s CFO disclosed a multi‑million dollar stock sale, a datapoint some investors treat as a behavioral red flag (or simply portfolio management), and it can weigh on sentiment when combined with mixed fundamentals. Read More.

Insider Activity at Netflix

In related news, Director Reed Hastings sold 420,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.49, for a total transaction of $40,158,319.50. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 3,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,230.60. This represents a 99.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 57,260 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.50, for a total transaction of $5,468,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 73,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,046,658.50. This trade represents a 43.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 1,543,023 shares of company stock worth $141,145,842 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of Netflix from $107.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, March 27th. Susquehanna raised Netflix to a “positive” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley set a $110.00 target price on Netflix and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Arete Research raised Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-six have given a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.10.

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Netflix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company’s primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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