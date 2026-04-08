Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Paychex (PAYX)

Paychex (NASDAQ: PAYX) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/7/2026 – Paychex had its price target lowered by TD Cowen from $95.00 to $94.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/27/2026 – Paychex was upgraded by Argus to “strong-buy”.

3/26/2026 – Paychex had its price target lowered by Stephens from $125.00 to $105.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/26/2026 – Paychex had its price target lowered by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $110.00 to $105.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/26/2026 – Paychex had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $123.00 to $107.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/26/2026 – Paychex had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets to $52.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/26/2026 – Paychex had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $125.00 to $100.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

3/26/2026 – Paychex had its price target lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $120.00 to $99.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/26/2026 – Paychex had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $116.00 to $95.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

3/26/2026 – Paychex had its price target lowered by TD Cowen from $114.00 to $95.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/26/2026 – Paychex had its price target lowered by Robert W. Baird from $148.00 to $125.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/19/2026 – Paychex had its price target lowered by Royal Bank Of Canada from $125.00 to $102.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

3/19/2026 – Paychex is now covered by Guggenheim. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/13/2026 – Paychex had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $121.00 to $103.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 28th were paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 28th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.8%. Paychex’s payout ratio is presently 95.15%.

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Paychex, Inc, founded in 1971 by B. Thomas “Tom” Golisano and headquartered in Rochester, New York, is a provider of payroll, human resources, and benefits outsourcing solutions for small- and medium-sized businesses. The company’s core services include payroll processing and tax filing, employee benefits administration, retirement services, and workers’ compensation administration, designed to simplify back-office operations and help clients comply with regulatory and tax requirements.

Paychex offers an integrated technology platform, marketed under the Paychex Flex brand, which delivers cloud-based payroll, HR, time and attendance, and reporting tools.

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