Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) Shares Down 5.2% – Here’s What Happened

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM – Get Free Report) shares were down 5.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.95 and last traded at $10.0730. Approximately 184,291 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 1,053,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.62.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RYAM shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 21st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

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View Our Latest Stock Analysis on RYAM

Rayonier Advanced Materials Stock Down 6.3%

The firm has a market cap of $616.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 2.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.19). Rayonier Advanced Materials had a negative net margin of 28.65% and a negative return on equity of 19.70%. The business had revenue of $417.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.07 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rayonier Advanced Materials

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYAM. Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its position in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 252.6% during the 4th quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,800,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289,490 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 177.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,359,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,817,000 after purchasing an additional 869,486 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 156.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 783,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,657,000 after purchasing an additional 478,500 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 62.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 968,757 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,706,000 after purchasing an additional 373,522 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,687,949 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,942,000 after purchasing an additional 348,589 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

About Rayonier Advanced Materials

(Get Free Report)

Rayonier Advanced Materials, Inc is a publicly traded specialty bioproducts company focused on the production of high-purity cellulose and engineered wood products. Headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, the company operates a network of manufacturing facilities across North America, New Zealand and Europe. Its cellulose specialties business produces dissolving pulps and high-purity fibers that serve a range of end markets, including food and beverage, personal care, pharmaceuticals and textiles.

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