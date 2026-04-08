Rathbones Group PLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF $ACWI

Rathbones Group PLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 21.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,365 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,761 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $3,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Qalhat Capital Ltd increased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. Qalhat Capital Ltd now owns 3,588,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137,134 shares during the period. Phoenix Financial Ltd. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. now owns 3,247,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,120,000 after purchasing an additional 955,464 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,374,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,989,000 after purchasing an additional 14,798 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,300,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,829,000 after purchasing an additional 122,558 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,143,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,050,000 after purchasing an additional 290,467 shares during the period. 61.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Stock Up 0.0%

ACWI opened at $140.20 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $143.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.75. The company has a market capitalization of $28.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 0.92. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 52 week low of $102.19 and a 52 week high of $148.75.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

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