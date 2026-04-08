Rathbones Group PLC Has $3.34 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI

Rathbones Group PLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 116.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,953 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,364 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gould Asset Management LLC CA raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Abbot Financial Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. 4J Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 8,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,873,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Aldebaran Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 3,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. 28.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $325.43 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $240.05 and a twelve month high of $344.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $332.68 and its 200-day moving average is $333.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $563.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market. The Fund typically holds the largest 1,200 to 1,300 stocks in its target index (covering nearly 95% of the index’s total market capitalization) and a representative sample of the remaining stocks.

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