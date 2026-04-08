Rathbones Group PLC Has $1.60 Million Stake in Snowflake Inc. $SNOW

Rathbones Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 112.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,289 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,860 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $1,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Snowflake during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Tripletail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Snowflake during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 4,333.3% during the third quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 221.4% during the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

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Key Headlines Impacting Snowflake

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Snowflake Price Performance

Shares of Snowflake stock opened at $148.97 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.71 and a beta of 1.23. Snowflake Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.85 and a 1-year high of $280.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $171.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $213.57.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 28.43% and a negative return on equity of 50.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SNOW. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $285.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $268.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $204.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Snowflake has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $249.62.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Snowflake

Insider Activity at Snowflake

In related news, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.09, for a total value of $1,970,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 461,351 shares in the company, valued at $90,927,668.59. This represents a 2.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frank Slootman sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.77, for a total transaction of $41,354,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 50,329 shares in the company, valued at $10,406,527.33. This represents a 79.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 594,313 shares of company stock worth $108,831,780 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

About Snowflake

(Free Report)

Snowflake Inc is a cloud-native data platform company that provides a suite of services for storing, processing and analyzing large volumes of data. Its core offering, often described as the Snowflake Data Cloud, combines data warehousing, data lake and data sharing capabilities in a single managed service delivered across major public cloud providers. The platform is designed to support analytics, data engineering, data science and application workloads with a focus on scalability, concurrency and simplified administration.

Key products and capabilities include a multi-cluster, shared-data architecture that separates compute from storage; continuous data ingestion and streaming; support for structured and semi-structured data formats; tools for data governance, security and compliance; and developer frameworks for building data applications.

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