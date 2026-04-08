Rathbones Group PLC Acquires Shares of 45,932 Coupang, Inc. $CPNG

Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 45,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,084,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Coupang by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Coupang by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 78,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,533,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Coupang by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 65,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Coupang by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Coupang by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 15,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

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Coupang Trading Down 1.7%

CPNG stock opened at $19.19 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Coupang, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.74 and a 12-month high of $34.08. The stock has a market cap of $35.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.91 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.82 and its 200 day moving average is $24.29.

Insider Transactions at Coupang

Coupang ( NYSE:CPNG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). Coupang had a return on equity of 4.52% and a net margin of 0.60%.The firm had revenue of $8.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Coupang, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Neil Mehta acquired 2,332,863 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.40 per share, for a total transaction of $42,924,679.20. Following the acquisition, the director owned 55,310,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,017,721,976.80. This represents a 4.40% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 7,350,104 shares of company stock valued at $136,566,051. Insiders own 12.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CPNG shares. UBS Group set a $25.00 price target on Coupang in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Weiss Ratings lowered Coupang from a “hold (c)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Wall Street Zen lowered Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Nomura cut their price target on Coupang from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Coupang from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.70.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Coupang

About Coupang

(Free Report)

Coupang, listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker CPNG, is a South Korean e-commerce company headquartered in Seoul. Founded in 2010 by Bom Kim, the company grew rapidly by combining an online marketplace with a large direct-retail business model. Coupang completed a primary listing in the United States in 2021, and it has become one of South Korea’s leading online retailers by focusing on convenience, speed and a wide product assortment across consumer categories.

The company operates a vertically integrated e-commerce platform that includes a customer-facing marketplace and an extensive logistics and fulfillment network.

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