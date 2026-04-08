Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS:RAIFY) Trading Down 6.3% – Here’s What Happened

Raiffeisen Bank International AG (OTCMKTS:RAIFY – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 6.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.8350 and last traded at $10.8350. Approximately 1,163 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 10,799 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.56.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, UBS Group upgraded Raiffeisen Bank International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

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Raiffeisen Bank International Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $15.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.57.

Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS:RAIFY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 6.19%. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter.

About Raiffeisen Bank International

(Get Free Report)

Raiffeisen Bank International AG (RBI) is an Austrian banking group headquartered in Vienna, offering a diverse range of financial services. As a universal bank, RBI serves retail customers, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large corporates, with a particular focus on Central and Eastern Europe. The bank’s service portfolio encompasses everyday banking products, payment solutions, and digital services for individual clients, as well as cash management, trade finance, and structured lending for corporate and institutional customers.

In addition to traditional banking, RBI provides investment banking and capital markets services, including underwriting, debt and equity issuance, and advisory services.

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