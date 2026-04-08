QuoteMedia (OTCMKTS:QMCI) Announces Earnings Results

QuoteMedia (OTCMKTS:QMCI – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $5.35 million for the quarter.

QuoteMedia Trading Down 1.5%

OTCMKTS:QMCI opened at $0.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.70 and a beta of -0.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.15. QuoteMedia has a 12 month low of $0.13 and a 12 month high of $0.18.

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About QuoteMedia

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QuoteMedia, Inc is a Canada-based provider of digital market data and financial content solutions, founded in 1999 and headquartered in Montreal, Quebec. The company specializes in aggregating real-time and historical market information from major exchanges in North America and beyond, offering a range of delivery options to suit client needs. Its cloud-based infrastructure supports high-volume streaming and on-demand access to equity, ETF, mutual fund and fixed-income data.

The firm’s core product suite includes streaming quote and charting services, RESTful and WebSocket APIs, embeddable financial widgets and customizable portfolio-management tools.

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