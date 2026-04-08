PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Seaport Research Partners

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Seaport Research Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Weiss Ratings raised PulteGroup from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $149.00 price target (up from $140.00) on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Friday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PulteGroup currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.71.

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PulteGroup Stock Down 4.0%

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of PulteGroup stock opened at $115.08 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $127.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.33. PulteGroup has a 1 year low of $88.07 and a 1 year high of $144.49.

In other news, VP Brien P. O’meara sold 4,000 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.51, for a total value of $542,040.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 8,601 shares in the company, valued at $1,165,521.51. This trade represents a 31.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Todd N. Sheldon sold 14,220 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.01, for a total transaction of $1,919,842.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 69,753 shares in the company, valued at $9,417,352.53. This trade represents a 16.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 149,952 shares of company stock valued at $20,162,165 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of PulteGroup

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PHM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $466,653,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 126.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,284,197 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $502,366,000 after buying an additional 2,392,580 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the third quarter valued at $315,883,000. AGF Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the third quarter valued at $174,347,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 120.4% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,703,049 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $225,024,000 after buying an additional 930,287 shares in the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PulteGroup Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PulteGroup, Inc (NYSE: PHM) is a U.S.-based residential homebuilder that designs, constructs and sells single-family homes and develops master-planned communities. The company operates multiple national and regional brands that target different buyer segments, including first-time buyers, move-up buyers and active-adult customers. Its operations encompass land acquisition and development, home design and construction, community amenities and ongoing customer service and warranty programs.

PulteGroup markets homes under several well-known brands, such as Pulte Homes, Centex and Del Webb, among others, offering a range of product types from entry-level detached homes to larger, higher-end residences and age-restricted active-adult communities.

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