PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) CFO Sells $137,420.08 in Stock

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Free Report) CFO Steven Pantelick sold 16,282 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.44, for a total value of $137,420.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 41,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $348,732.36. This represents a 28.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Steven Pantelick also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Thursday, April 2nd, Steven Pantelick sold 16,747 shares of PubMatic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total value of $136,822.99.

PubMatic Stock Down 0.9%

PubMatic stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.41. 423,004 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 725,438. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.59 and a 200 day moving average of $8.23. PubMatic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.15 and a 1-year high of $13.88. The company has a market capitalization of $398.68 million, a PE ratio of -27.13 and a beta of 1.48.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PubMatic ( NASDAQ:PUBM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.13. PubMatic had a negative return on equity of 5.64% and a negative net margin of 5.11%.The company had revenue of $80.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.12 million. Research analysts expect that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Lake Street Capital upgraded PubMatic from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. B. Riley Financial upgraded PubMatic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $10.00 to $10.50 in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of PubMatic in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of PubMatic in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered PubMatic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.63.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PubMatic

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PubMatic

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in PubMatic by 10.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,468,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,159,000 after acquiring an additional 135,070 shares during the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP boosted its holdings in PubMatic by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 1,147,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,174,000 after acquiring an additional 398,595 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PubMatic by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 929,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,242,000 after acquiring an additional 77,566 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in PubMatic by 320.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 918,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,144,000 after acquiring an additional 699,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in PubMatic by 254.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 422,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,499,000 after acquiring an additional 303,479 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.26% of the company’s stock.

About PubMatic

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PubMatic is a cloud-based digital advertising technology company that provides a supply-side platform (SSP) enabling publishers to automate and optimize the sale of their ad inventory across display, mobile, video and connected TV channels. Its core offerings include real-time bidding infrastructure, header bidding solutions under the OpenWrap brand and data analytics tools that deliver actionable insights on audience engagement and monetization performance. By facilitating seamless auctions and providing transparent reporting, PubMatic helps publishers maximize yield while improving buyer experiences.

Founded in 2006 by Rajeev Goel and a team of ad-tech veterans, PubMatic grew from an early entrant in programmatic selling to a publicly traded company, listing on the Nasdaq (symbol: PUBM) in December 2020.

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