ProCore Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 85,374 TCW Flexible Income ETF $FLXR

ProCore Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TCW Flexible Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FLXR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 85,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,381,000. TCW Flexible Income ETF comprises 3.5% of ProCore Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in TCW Flexible Income ETF during the third quarter valued at about $185,000. Darden Wealth Group Inc purchased a new stake in TCW Flexible Income ETF during the third quarter valued at about $205,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in TCW Flexible Income ETF during the third quarter valued at about $220,000. Diversified Portfolios Inc. purchased a new stake in TCW Flexible Income ETF during the third quarter valued at about $281,000. Finally, Nautilus Advisors LLC grew its position in TCW Flexible Income ETF by 13.2% during the third quarter. Nautilus Advisors LLC now owns 7,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the period.

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TCW Flexible Income ETF Price Performance

FLXR stock opened at $39.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.61. TCW Flexible Income ETF has a 12-month low of $38.40 and a 12-month high of $39.97.

TCW Flexible Income ETF Dividend Announcement

TCW Flexible Income ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd.

(Free Report)

The TCW Flexible Income ETF (FLXR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that seeks to provide consistent income. The fund has the flexibility to invest across a wide spectrum of security type, credit quality and maturity profiles FLXR was launched on Nov 30, 2018 and is issued by TCW.

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