ProCore Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF $LMBS

ProCore Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 21,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,000. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF makes up about 1.1% of ProCore Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 458,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,912,000 after buying an additional 108,212 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 420,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,042,000 after buying an additional 80,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 252,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,628,000 after buying an additional 11,896 shares during the last quarter.

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First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Price Performance

Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF stock opened at $49.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.13 and a 200 day moving average of $50.04. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12 month low of $48.37 and a 12 month high of $51.98.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 26th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report).

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