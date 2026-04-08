ProCore Advisors LLC Invests $832,000 in Chubb Limited $CB

ProCore Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $832,000. Chubb makes up approximately 0.9% of ProCore Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 93.6% in the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 91 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 155.6% in the third quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 92 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 81.5% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $327.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley set a $350.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a research note on Friday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $283.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Chubb from $279.00 to $259.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Evercore raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $346.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chubb has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $345.19.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chubb news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 27,817 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.98, for a total transaction of $9,234,687.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 11,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,920,683.80. This trade represents a 70.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Olivier Steimer sold 2,000 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.30, for a total transaction of $658,600.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 25,468 shares in the company, valued at $8,386,612.40. This trade represents a 7.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,877 shares of company stock valued at $14,885,226. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

More Chubb News

Here are the key news stories impacting Chubb this week:

Positive Sentiment: Wolfe Research raised its price target to $373 and maintained an “outperform” rating, signaling continued analyst confidence in Chubb’s earnings and underwriting outlook. Wolfe Research PT Raise

Wolfe Research raised its price target to $373 and maintained an “outperform” rating, signaling continued analyst confidence in Chubb’s earnings and underwriting outlook. Positive Sentiment: HSBC bumped its target to $362 and kept a “buy” rating, adding another institutional vote of confidence that supports upside potential. HSBC PT Raise

HSBC bumped its target to $362 and kept a “buy” rating, adding another institutional vote of confidence that supports upside potential. Positive Sentiment: Zacks highlights Chubb’s history of beating EPS estimates and argues the company currently has the key ingredients to likely beat again, reinforcing expectations for a strong upcoming report. Zacks Earnings Beat Preview

Zacks highlights Chubb’s history of beating EPS estimates and argues the company currently has the key ingredients to likely beat again, reinforcing expectations for a strong upcoming report. Positive Sentiment: Industry coverage and previews (Barchart) show analysts projecting a robust, double‑digit profit rise for the next quarter — a near‑term fundamental driver that can lift the stock if results meet or exceed estimates. Earnings Preview

Industry coverage and previews (Barchart) show analysts projecting a robust, double‑digit profit rise for the next quarter — a near‑term fundamental driver that can lift the stock if results meet or exceed estimates. Positive Sentiment: Kalkine reports Wolfe Research’s remarks and fresh confidence tied to Chubb and the Russell 1000 — inclusion/attention from index-related coverage can boost demand from passive funds and raise liquidity. Wolfe/Russell 1000 Coverage

Kalkine reports Wolfe Research’s remarks and fresh confidence tied to Chubb and the Russell 1000 — inclusion/attention from index-related coverage can boost demand from passive funds and raise liquidity. Neutral Sentiment: Barclays raised its target substantially to $374 but kept an “equal weight” stance — the higher target is supportive, though the neutral rating tempers immediate bullishness. Barclays PT Raise

Barclays raised its target substantially to $374 but kept an “equal weight” stance — the higher target is supportive, though the neutral rating tempers immediate bullishness. Neutral Sentiment: Jefferies lifted its target to $356 but maintained a “hold” rating, indicating modest upside potential without a clear buy signal. Jefferies PT Raise

Jefferies lifted its target to $356 but maintained a “hold” rating, indicating modest upside potential without a clear buy signal. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks also notes elevated investor interest — trending stock status can increase trading volume and volatility but doesn’t directly change fundamentals. Zacks Trending Article

Chubb Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of CB opened at $327.04 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $327.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $305.74. The company has a market capitalization of $127.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $264.10 and a 1-year high of $345.67.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $7.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.33 by $1.19. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.11 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 17.36% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.08%.

Chubb Profile

(Free Report)

Chubb is a global property and casualty insurance company that underwrites a broad range of commercial and personal insurance products and related services. Its offerings include commercial property and casualty coverage, specialty liability, professional and management liability, cyber and technology insurance, marine and energy, surety, accident and health solutions, and high-net-worth personal lines such as homeowners, auto and valuables protection. Chubb serves businesses, individuals and institutions with tailored underwriting and risk-transfer solutions across multiple industry sectors.

In addition to core underwriting, Chubb provides risk engineering, loss control, claims management and risk consulting services intended to reduce loss severity and help clients manage exposures.

Further Reading

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