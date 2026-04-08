ProCore Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Chevron Corporation $CVX

ProCore Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,246 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wilkins Miller Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Wilkins Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,645 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Clayton Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 999.1% during the fourth quarter. Clayton Financial Group LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Cane Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $1,693,000. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 22,944 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,487,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn FI LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 68.4% during the fourth quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 4,671 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 1,898 shares during the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Key Stories Impacting Chevron

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Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other news, insider R. Hewitt Pate sold 40,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.30, for a total transaction of $8,574,660.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 8,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,842,485.40. This represents a 82.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Alana K. Knowles sold 2,408 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.28, for a total transaction of $441,338.24. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 782,607 shares of company stock valued at $146,510,571 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. HSBC raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $174.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Zacks Research raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Chevron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.64.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CVX

Chevron Price Performance

CVX opened at $201.37 on Wednesday. Chevron Corporation has a one year low of $132.04 and a one year high of $214.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $190.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $401.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.60.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. Chevron had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The business had revenue of $45.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.06 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $1.78 per share. This represents a $7.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 17th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 106.91%.

Chevron Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) is an American multinational energy company engaged in virtually all aspects of the oil and gas industry. As an integrated energy firm, Chevron’s core activities include upstream oil and natural gas exploration and production, midstream transportation and storage, downstream refining and marketing of fuels and lubricants, and petrochemical manufacturing through joint ventures and subsidiaries. The company markets fuels under brands such as Chevron, Texaco and Caltex and supplies a range of products and services to retail customers, industrial users and commercial fleets worldwide.

Chevron traces its corporate lineage to the early petroleum companies that eventually became Standard Oil of California and has evolved through significant mergers and restructurings, including the acquisitions of Gulf Oil and Texaco.

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