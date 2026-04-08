Portside Wealth Group LLC Purchases 2,808 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF $VTV

Portside Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 203.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,189 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,808 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorato Capital Management bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Provenance Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Chesapeake Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3,625.0% in the 3rd quarter. Chesapeake Asset Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Team Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 190.6% in the 4th quarter. Team Financial Group LLC now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter.

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Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV opened at $197.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $201.22 and a 200-day moving average of $193.79. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $151.24 and a fifty-two week high of $208.20.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies. The Index represents the value companies of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index. The MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index represents the universe of predominantly large-capitalization companies in the United States equity market.

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