Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) Stock Price Down 2.6% on Insider Selling

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Free Report) was down 2.6% on Monday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $34.21 and last traded at $34.96. Approximately 12,502,707 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 14,100,681 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.88.

Specifically, CFO Ashley F. Johnson sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total transaction of $7,020,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,895,162 shares in the company, valued at $66,520,186.20. This represents a 9.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Planet Labs PBC from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Zacks Research upgraded Planet Labs PBC from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Northland Securities set a $28.00 target price on Planet Labs PBC in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Planet Labs PBC to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Planet Labs PBC has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.70.

More Planet Labs PBC News

Here are the key news stories impacting Planet Labs PBC this week:

Planet Labs PBC Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.82 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.98.

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $86.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.17 million. Planet Labs PBC had a negative net margin of 80.22% and a negative return on equity of 69.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Planet Labs PBC will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Planet Labs PBC

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PL. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC by 671.1% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 92,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 80,672 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $189,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 130,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 8,143 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,856,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,274,000 after purchasing an additional 653,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Institutional investors own 41.71% of the company’s stock.

Planet Labs PBC Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Planet Labs PBC is a public benefit corporation that operates one of the largest fleets of Earth-imaging satellites, providing high-frequency, high-resolution imagery and data analytics to a broad range of industries. The company’s multi-spectral satellite constellation captures daily snapshots of the planet, enabling clients to monitor changes in agriculture, forestry, urban development, energy infrastructure and environmental conditions. Planet’s imagery platform is designed to support timely decision-making by transforming raw satellite data into actionable insights for business and government users.

Founded in 2010 by former NASA scientists Will Marshall, Robbie Schingler and Chris Boshuizen, Planet Labs grew from a small startup into a key provider in the satellite imaging sector.

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