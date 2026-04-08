Piper Sandler Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Stock

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by analysts at Piper Sandler from $168.00 to $177.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,MarketScreener reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.97% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on PSX. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $168.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $152.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $158.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.06.

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Phillips 66 Price Performance

PSX opened at $165.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $66.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $164.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.74. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $91.01 and a 1 year high of $190.61.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The oil and gas company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $32.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.81 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 9.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Phillips 66

In other news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 15,629 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.07, for a total value of $2,970,604.03. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 97,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,508,256.32. This represents a 13.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian Mandell sold 42,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.53, for a total value of $7,255,884.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 61,595 shares in the company, valued at $10,442,200.35. This trade represents a 41.00% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 100,317 shares of company stock valued at $17,036,749. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Phillips 66

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 238.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,239 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 7,214 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 40.7% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 34,891 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,308,000 after purchasing an additional 10,089 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 151.5% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 16,910 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 10,187 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 4.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 49,491 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 269.7% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 31,422 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,749,000 after purchasing an additional 22,922 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

About Phillips 66

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Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX) is an independent energy manufacturing and logistics company engaged primarily in refining, midstream transportation, marketing and chemicals. The company processes crude oil into transportation fuels, lubricants and other petroleum products, operates pipeline and storage infrastructure, and participates in petrochemical production through strategic investments. Phillips 66 serves commercial, industrial and retail customers and positions its operations across the value chain of the downstream energy sector.

The company’s principal activities include refining crude oil into gasoline, diesel, jet fuel and feedstocks for petrochemical production; operating midstream assets such as pipelines, terminals and fractionators that move and store crude oil and natural gas liquids; and marketing and distributing fuels and lubricants through wholesale and retail channels.

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